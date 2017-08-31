One person dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in northwest Lubbock County

One person is dead after police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on N Frankford Avenue and F.M. 1294 overnight.

Police received the call just after 2:00 Thursday morning. The Lubbock County Medical Examine responded to the scene.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time.

Traffic was blocked in both lanes on N Frankford Avenue. Avoid that area if possible.

KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story with more information when we get it.

