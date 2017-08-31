Medical Examiner on scene of pedestrian hit by vehicle in northw - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

One person dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in northwest Lubbock County

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

One person is dead after police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on N Frankford Avenue and F.M. 1294 overnight.

Police received the call just after 2:00 Thursday morning. The Lubbock County Medical Examine responded to the scene. 

Police are not identifying the victim at this time. 

Traffic was blocked in both lanes on N Frankford Avenue. Avoid that area if possible. 

KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story with more information when we get it. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly