AMBER ALERT cancelled for Del Rio toddler

Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
The estimated cost of renovating Citizens Tower has doubled from $32 million three years ago, to nearly $64 million today, $64 million of your tax dollars.
The estimated cost of renovating Citizens Tower has doubled from $32 million three years ago, to nearly $64 million today, $64 million of your tax dollars.