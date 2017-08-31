AMBER ALERT cancelled for Del Rio toddler

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say the Amber Alert for 22-month-old Aiden Colton Jones has been cancelled.

The cancellation came just five hours after the initial Amber Alert was issued.

There is no word how the situation was resolved.

Officers with the Del Rio Police Department were searching for 22-month-old Aiden Colton Jones. They were also looking for 48-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones in connection with Aiden's abduction. He was last heard from in Del Rio, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believed the child was in grave or immediate danger.

