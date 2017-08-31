AMBER ALERT issued for Del Rio toddler

The Del Rio Police Department is searching for 22-month-old Aiden Colton Jones. He is 24 inches tall, 25 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing a white baseball shirt with blue sleeves, camo shorts and shoes.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones in connection with Aiden's abduction. He is a white male, 5'10" and 270 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and wearing a black Star Wars shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Daniel Jones is driving a gray, 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas temporary license plate number. He was last heard from in Del Rio, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information needs to call 911 immediately, or the Del Rio Police Department at 830-774-8591.

