Governor Abbott announces Day Of Prayer in Texas after Hurricane Harvey

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation announcing September 3, 2017, as a Day of Prayer in Texas.

In his proclamation, the Governor urged Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the safety of first responders, public safety officers, and military personnel, and for the healing of individuals, rebuilding of communities and the restoration of the entire region struck by this disaster.

"Throughout our history, Texans have been strengthened and lifted through prayer, and it is fitting that Texans join together in prayer in this time of crisis," said Governor Abbott. "Throughout this disaster, we have seen the power of Texans helping Texans, and I am hopeful this proclamation will bring people together once more. We have remained strong throughout this ordeal, and this Day of Prayer will make us even stronger together."

Governor Abbott announced the Day of Prayer at an event today at First Baptist Church in Rockport, TX with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverend Franklin Graham.

