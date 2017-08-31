Lubbock-Cooper ISD hosting fundraiser for Rockport, TX school

After the destruction of Hurricane Harvey to South Texas, Lubbock-Cooper ISD officials have decided to reach out and support their fellow pirates, the Aransas County ISD in Rockport, TX.

The school district, ACISD, has been forced to temporarily close its doors due to loss of power and water, damage to the school buildings and damage to classroom supplies and technology. They are a 4A district with five campuses.

In a social media post, Lubbock-Cooper ISD officials say they will host a district-wide initiative to raise funds to be sent to Rockport schools. This money can be used by ACISD for replacement supplies and technology, student/family assistance, and any other needs they have.

In partnership with City Bank and AquaOne, each LCISD campus will conduct a change drive where students can donate their spare coins to the cause.

The district will also sell adult- and youth-sized "Pirate Strong" t-shirts, and 100 percent of the profits will be sent to ACISD.

