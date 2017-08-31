VIDEO: UMC doctors describe treatment of patients from Clovis-Carver Library shooting

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Member of UMC trauma team discussed the treatment of shooting victims on Thursday (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)

Doctors with University Medical Center described the treatment of patients injured in the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Doctors say all four victims are recovering well, two have been released.

More information has been revealed on the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting incident that left two people dead and four injured.

Court records released Wednesday says 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett took two handguns from his father's safe. His father then called 911 to report the guns missing just 16 minutes after police were alerted to the shooting.

According to the court documents, Jouett admitted to the shooting and said it's something he's been thinking about "for a while."

"I didn't think I would do it," said Jouett, "I thought I would kill myself or a bunch of people."

Jouett continued on by telling officers that he didn't intend to shoot anyone in particular and he just began shooting and yelling.

Court records show that Jouett continued to walk through the library until he was confronted by police.

He admitted to officers that he was kind of "mad," and that's why he did it.

Jouett was a sophomore at Clovis High School where he said everyone hated him and no one liked him.

He said that he did not know anyone at the library and doesn't know why he chose it. He said he went into the bathroom and came out shooting.

According to the records, Jouett hid the guns in his black camera bag.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb filed a petition to charge Jouett as an adult and intends to seek adult sanctions.

This petition lists 2 counts of murder, 4 counts of assault, 4 counts of aggravated battery and 1 count of abuse of a child as reasons he should be tried as an adult.

A detention hearing is scheduled today where Judge Fred Van Soelen will make the final decision on whether or not Jouett will be charged as a minor or adult.

Two of the four hospitalized victims have been released from Lubbock University Medical Center.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce has set up a Library Victims Memorial Fund at Citizen's Bank of Clovis.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at any Citizens Bank branch, the Clovis Chamber or by following this link.

