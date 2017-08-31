Harvey damage, holiday demand leading to short-term price spike

The estimated cost of renovating Citizens Tower has doubled from $32 million three years ago, to nearly $64 million today, $64 million of your tax dollars.
There are many ways you can help these victims, starting right here on KCBD.
This Thursday, 5 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. you can tune in to KCBD, call the number on the screen and make a donation of $10 or more that will go directly to relief efforts. Make a donation, do your part, help your fellow Texans.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
