Big 12 releases men's basketball schedule

The Big 12 Conference unveiled its 18-game men's basketball schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season on Thursday.

The Red Raiders will have 16 of its 18 conference games televised by the ESPN family of networks, while the Texas Tech home matchups with Baylor and Kansas State are scheduled to be picked up by FOX Sports Southwest.

The Big 12 slate features an 18-game, double round-robin format where conference members play each other home and away for the seventh-straight season.

Texas Tech starts Big 12 action versus Baylor on December 29th at home followed by a slew of home games with Kansas State, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas to wrap up January. The Red Raiders also have a daunting road stretch in January as well, facing Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders are led by second-year head coach Chris Beard who led the Red Raiders to an 18-14 record last season. The 18 victories are the third-highest total in program history for a coach during his first season. Texas Tech also won a pair of games against Associated Press Top 10 opponents for the time since the 2007-08 season when Beard served as an assistant under Bob and Pat Knight.

