Big 12 announces Women's basketball schedule for the 2017-18 season

The Big 12 Conference released the women's basketball schedule for the 2017-18 season Thursday afternoon.

“We are thrilled about this upcoming season’s Big 12 schedule release,” Head Coach Candi Whitaker said. “We take pride in representing one of the most elite conferences in the country, and look forward to competing against excellent talent and tradition. The continued growth of our team is exciting and we are eager to perform in front of our loyal fan base.”

The Lady Raiders announced their non-conference portion of the schedule in July that features nine home games including two SEC opponents. The conference slate features a double round-robin format for the seventh consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other home and away.

Tech opens Big 12 play at the United Supermarkets Arena against Oklahoma State on Dec. 28th. then, the Lady Raiders hit the road for their first Big 12 road game on Dec. 31 at Baylor. Texas Tech will then kick off 2018 with a home meeting with Kansas on Jan. 3rd.

The Lady Raiders travel to Fort Worth facing TCU before a two-game homestand against Oklahoma and Iowa State. Then three out of the four games to close out January will be on the road.

Tech will host Kansas State in the season finale at the end of February.

