Shallowater police recover dirt bike for grateful boy

SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

Shallowater police have recovered the last item of property stolen in a Wednesday night burglary on 7th and 8th Street, a dirt bike belonging to one grateful boy.

The boy was obviously very happy to get his white and blue Yamaha 100 dirt bike back.

Police were previously able to recover all of the other stolen items.

Police would like to thank the citizens of Shallowater who assisted in this recovery.

They say they have one suspect in custody.

