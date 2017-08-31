End Zone Scores 8/31

Here's Pete with your End Zone scores for the first night of the season.
Odessa 28
Monterey 24
Ropes 71
Throckmorton 35
Hermleigh 66
Jayton 36
Kingdom Prep 7
San Jacinto 54
Miami 6
Silverton 51
Petersburg JV 6
Plainview Christian 62
Tascosa 55
Palo Duro 8
