End Zone Scores 8/31

End Zone Scores 8/31

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with your End Zone scores for the first night of the season.

Odessa 28
Monterey 24

Ropes 71
Throckmorton 35

Hermleigh 66
Jayton 36

Kingdom Prep 7
San Jacinto 54

Miami 6
Silverton 51

Petersburg JV 6
Plainview Christian 62

Tascosa 55
Palo Duro 8

