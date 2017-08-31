Sunny skies, chance of showers for Labor Day

The Labor Day weekend will bring with it more sun and warmth, light winds and a chance of some showers and possible thunderstorms.

Friday will be another day of northeast winds, sunny skies and a high, for Lubbock, between 85-87 degrees. Things will change slightly over the weekend as a weak cold front moves into the area. It will remain in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday but the cold front will create a slight chance of showers and possibly a storm or in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be the greatest along the Caprock and in the southern South Plains into late Saturday.

On Sunday there's still a chance of some isolated showers with partly cloudy skies.

Labor Day will bring more sunshine and a continuation of highs in the mid to upper 80s, rain chances will be low.

The nighttime lows will vary from 59 to 63 degrees over the weekend.

