Sunny skies, chance of showers for Labor Day

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Doctors at UMC praised the strength and the heroism of four Clovis shooting survivors, who are all recovering well after suffering a variety of traumatic injuries.
