First Baptist Church providing Personal Assistance Kits to South Texas

Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
A 49-year-old man was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a woman with a Japanese style meat cleaver.
