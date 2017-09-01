First Baptist Church providing Personal Assistance Kits to South Texas

Provided by First Baptist Church

Over the past few days in the wake of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey many have been wondering "How can I help? What can I do?

After surveying the many options to contribute, First Baptist Church, Lubbock has chosen to partner with an organization that is providing and distributing Personal Assistance Kits (PAKs) to the storm victims.

The picture shows a Personal Assistance Kit (PAK) that we will deliver to South Texas to help begin the process of recovery. Each PAK costs $70. Even if you cannot give the full amount, any amount you give will be very helpful. The PAK is made up of several FEMA approved items that will expedite the process of recovery as the victims wait for support and financial compensation.

Please give to First Lubbock, either checks or online donations for hurricane victims through Wednesday, September 6th at 5:00 PM. If you send a check to First Baptist Church, 2201 Broadway, be sure to have #FirstLubbock4Harvey in the memo line, and if you would like to donate online www.firstlubbock.org make sure you designate your donation as #FirstLubbock4Harvey under the giving type option.

If you would like to be more involved, on Wednesday, September 6th at 6:00 PM we will be assembling the PAKs at the Global Missions Center (2101 Broadway). We will load trucks that evening, travel to Houston on Thursday, and distribute the kits on Friday and Saturday.

Any donation, big or small, will go a long way toward recovery. Don't miss this chance to help!