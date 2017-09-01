Texas Domino’s stores to raise ‘Dough’ for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

More than 270 Domino’s stores across Texas are teaming up to raise funds for the American Red Cross in support of its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Participating Domino’s franchise owners will donate $2 for each large pizza sold on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"The entire Domino’s team is heartbroken by the devastation Hurricane Harvey brought to our neighbors in South Texas," said Robert Gavitt, a Domino’s franchise owner with 16 stores in Texas. "We are grateful to have an opportunity to raise funds to support the American Red Cross as they work diligently to improve the dire situation along the Gulf Coast in the coming days, weeks and months."

Domino’s stores in South Texas unaffected by the floods have been donating thousands of pizzas to shelters, first responders and others in the impacted regions.

The American Red Cross is helping people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and across the Gulf Coast through immediate relief and long-term support.

Customers can find their local Domino’s store or order online at www.dominos.com.