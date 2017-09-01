Texas Domino’s stores to raise ‘Dough’ for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
A 49-year-old man was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a woman with a Japanese style meat cleaver.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
