Man indicted after alleged meat cleaver attack

A 49-year-old man was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a woman with a Japanese style meat cleaver.

On August 4, 2017, police were called to the 800 block of Knoxville Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When the officer arrived, the victim told police the suspect, Richard Lara, had the meat cleaver with him. She told police he used the knife to shatter the windshield and passenger window of a vehicle.

She told police she confronted Lara about the damage to the vehicle and said he then began hitting her with the meat cleaver, causing serious injuries. She was struck multiple times in the face.

Lara ran from the scene before police could arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital by family members.

A warrant for Lara's arrest was issued and he was taken into custody on Aug. 17.

He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge, and a $50,000 bond for other, unrelated charges.

