1 hospitalized after crash near Slaton

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

A motorcyclist has been transported to Covenant Medical Center after a crash near Slaton on Friday.

Officers say the driver lost control of his motorcycle while on Highway 84 but did not impact any other drivers on the road. Injuries of the person are not known at this time. 

