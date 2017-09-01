FFAT celebrating LHUCA's 20th anniversary

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts will hosts its monthly First Friday Art Trail.

This event, specifically, will mark 20 years the organization has hosted the art trail, according to LHUCA's Facebook page. This event will also be hosted in part by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, as they are the month of September's sponsor.

A special feature in this months event will be the exhibition of Tech School of Arts student Kim Timmons "Water Falls." This exhibit can be seen at the School of Art's Satellite Gallery, located at 1108 5th St.

The art trail also includes other locations that will feature a variety of art pieces. For those specific locations, people can visit the FFAT website.

