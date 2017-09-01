LPD sends another group of police to aid in Harvey troubles

The Lubbock Police Department sent a group of 10 officers to Katy to help aid in a Tropical Storm Harvey relief effort.

This group of officers will replace the others who have been in Houston most of the week, according to an LPD Facebook post. The first group of 11 went to Houston on Monday and are due head back home soon.

The groups duties will mainly include providing security for stadium shelters and directing traffic at evacuee gates and entry points. Once this new group arrives in Katy they will be given specific assignments.

