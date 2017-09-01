LPD sends another group of police to aid in Harvey troubles

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Comedian Shelley Berman, whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
The State of Texas has dispatched the Levelland Fire Department to Crystal Beach to help the island as they have lost their water supply.
