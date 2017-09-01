Levelland Fire Department dispatched to Crystal Beach

The State of Texas has dispatched the Levelland Fire Department to Crystal Beach to help the island as they have lost their water supply.

The group of three firefighters is also assisting a spike team that is near the area and escorting citizens to the Beaumont area.

This is just one of the many West Texas groups that have made their way to the Gulf Coast in response to Tropical Storm Harvey, which made landfall as a hurricane on Saturday.

