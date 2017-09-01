City sends additional employees to assist in Harvey emergency response

Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
