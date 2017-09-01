City sends additional employees to assist in Harvey emergency response

The City of Lubbock will be sending additional personnel to the gulf coast throughout the week and weekend.

Additional people being sent include two city employees, one from the Lubbock Police Department and one from Lubbock Fire Rescue, according to a city news release. In total, there are 28 employees, excluding 11 police officers coming back from the area, and 14 pieces of equipment that have been sent to the gulf coast region.

Personnel already in the area include 13 LPD members, 12 members of LFR, one codes department employee, one animal services department employee and one member of the public works department.

The city also has public works crews on standby and upon request have the ability to open shelter operations in Lubbock by the State Operations Center.

