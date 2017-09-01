Tech prepares for season-opener against Eastern Washington

All day workers have been hard at work getting ready for game day and even though there's still some construction around the stadium fans should have no problems getting to the game

"The sidewalk will be opened up. I think it'll be good to go," Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletic director, said.

Fans will still have access to the south endzone like normal. However, Tech athletics officials said there is no major change to the parking this year.

But due to many of our first responders out helping Tropical Storm Harvey victims officers patrolling traffic will be limited so they are urging fans to give themselves extra time when arriving to the game.

"Just give yourself a little extra time to get here. Just get here and tailgate a little earlier," Giovannetti said, "that's all we're asking you to do."

Tech athletics has added new tailgate options for fans this season. Raider Village tailgate in the engineering key is open for fans to purchase a sport for their groups with a television in each tent, along with food and drinks.

And for every point the Red Raiders score tomorrow Tech athletics will be giving one hundred dollars to help with Harvey Relief.

"It's just a way to show, 'hey we care about what's going on down there and realizing there's much more to life than football,'" Giovannetti said.