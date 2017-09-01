End Zone Scores: 9/1

Here's Pete with your End Zone scores for the first Friday night of the season:

Post 21

Abernathy 27

Lorenzo 41

Amherst 34

Spur 7

Anton 56

Petersburg 0

Borden County 46

Bovina 34

Boys Ranch 7

Trinity Christian 24

Claude 0

Brownfield 32

Clyde 49

Midland Trinity 12

Denver City 42

Friona 28

Farwell 16

Slaton 36

Floydada 15

Dawson 38

Grandfalls 65

Morton 6

Hale Center 50

Kress 55

Hart 8

Estacado 27

Hereford 35

Shallowater 35

Idalou 7

Follett 45

Ira 22

Sands 54

Klondike 38

Dimmitt 13

Lamesa 43

Loop 12

Lazbuddie 61

Plains 7

Lubbock Christian 28

Amarillo 13

Lubbock Cooper 17

Seminole 17

Lubbock High 20

Holy Cross 34

Lubbock Titans 86

All Saints 40

Meadow 64

Frenship 14

Montwood 70

Levelland 54

Muleshoe 34

Guthrie 13

Nazareth 62

Memphis 20

Olton 28

New Home 52

Paducah 48

Littlefield 12

Pampa 49

Tulia 27

Panhandle 34

Coronado 56

Plainview 14

New Deal 54

Roosevelt 6

Wilson 20

Rotan 29

Stanton 20

Seagraves 37

Lockney 19

Smyer 12

Greenwood 14

Snyder 7

O'Donnell 60

Southland 34

Ralls 21

Sudan 44

Wink 42

Sundown 27

Crosbyton 13

Tahoka 21

SpringLake-Earth 22

Vega 12

Whiteface 49

Whitharral 44

