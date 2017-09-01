End Zone Scores: 9/1

Here's Pete with your End Zone scores for the first Friday night of the season:
Post 21
Abernathy 27
Lorenzo 41
Amherst 34
Spur 7
Anton 56
Petersburg 0
Borden County 46
Bovina 34
Boys Ranch 7
Trinity Christian 24
Claude 0
Brownfield 32
Clyde 49
Midland Trinity 12
Denver City 42
Friona 28
Farwell 16
Slaton 36
Floydada 15
Dawson 38
Grandfalls 65
Morton 6
Hale Center 50
Kress 55
Hart 8
Estacado 27
Hereford 35
Shallowater 35
Idalou 7
Follett 45
Ira 22
Sands 54
Klondike 38
Dimmitt 13
Lamesa 43
Loop 12
Lazbuddie 61
Plains 7
Lubbock Christian 28
Amarillo 13
Lubbock Cooper 17
Seminole 17
Lubbock High 20
Holy Cross 34
Lubbock Titans 86
All Saints 40
Meadow 64
Frenship 14
Montwood 70
Levelland 54
Muleshoe 34
Guthrie 13
Nazareth 62
Memphis 20
Olton 28
New Home 52
Paducah 48
Littlefield 12
Pampa 49
Tulia 27
Panhandle 34
Coronado 56
Plainview 14
New Deal 54
Roosevelt 6
Wilson 20
Rotan 29
Stanton 20
Seagraves 37
Lockney 19
Smyer 12
Greenwood 14
Snyder 7
O'Donnell 60
Southland 34
Ralls 21
Sudan 44
Wink 42
Sundown 27
Crosbyton 13
Tahoka 21
SpringLake-Earth 22
Vega 12
Whiteface 49
Whitharral 44
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.