End Zone Scores: 9/1 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/1

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your End Zone scores for the first Friday night of the season:

Post 21
Abernathy 27

Lorenzo 41     
Amherst 34

Spur 7       
Anton 56

Petersburg 0       
Borden County 46

Bovina 34     
Boys Ranch 7

Trinity Christian 24       
Claude 0

Brownfield 32      
Clyde 49

Midland Trinity 12       
Denver City 42

Friona 28       
Farwell 16

Slaton 36     
Floydada 15 

Dawson 38    
Grandfalls 65

Morton 6       
Hale Center 50

Kress 55      
Hart 8

Estacado 27       
Hereford 35

Shallowater 35       
Idalou 7

Follett 45       
Ira 22

Sands 54       
Klondike 38

Dimmitt 13      
Lamesa 43

Loop 12       
Lazbuddie 61

Plains 7       
Lubbock Christian 28

Amarillo 13       
Lubbock Cooper 17

Seminole 17     
Lubbock High 20

Holy Cross 34       
Lubbock Titans 86

All Saints 40      
Meadow 64

Frenship 14  
Montwood 70

Levelland 54
Muleshoe 34

Guthrie 13      
Nazareth 62

Memphis 20 
Olton 28

New Home 52      
Paducah 48

Littlefield 12     
Pampa 49

Tulia 27     
Panhandle 34

Coronado 56       
Plainview 14

New Deal 54    
Roosevelt 6

Wilson 20       
Rotan 29

Stanton 20    
Seagraves 37

Lockney 19        
Smyer 12

Greenwood 14    
Snyder 7

O'Donnell 60   
Southland 34

Ralls 21    
Sudan 44

Wink 42       
Sundown 27

Crosbyton 13  
Tahoka 21

SpringLake-Earth 22     
Vega 12

Whiteface 49  
Whitharral 44

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly