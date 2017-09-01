Great Labor Day weekend weather

The Labor day weekend will be warm, mostly sunny and dry, with just a few isolated storms possible on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Saturday through Monday will vary from 85-91 degrees for all the region. The nighttime lows will vary from 58 to 62 degrees.

The only weather ‘event’ of the weekend will be the arrival of a weak cold front on Saturday afternoon. It will turn the winds to a northeast direction and drop temps a few degrees through the evening and in to Sunday.

The front is the reason for a slight chance of isolated showers from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning, mainly in the southern and southeast south plains.

Otherwise, it will be great weather for outdoor activities, including the Tech game, outdoor grilling and the Yoakum county Watermelon Festival in Plains on Saturday.

There is a bigger change coming by Tuesday with a strong and windy cold front moving through the area dropping temps to the 70s and could knock the nighttime lows into the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The front will bring a chance of some showers and storms to the south plains.

