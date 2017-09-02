Fatal rollover early Saturday morning

An early morning rollover accident on Saturday has left one man dead.

The accident happened around 2:45 this morning on the 3600 block of the north Loop 289 eastbound access road.

Upon arrival, officers found the sole occupant of a pickup truck with life threatening injuries. The driver was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the driver apparently lost control while driving around a curve. The truck then left the roadway and flipped multiple times. Nearby people ran to assist the driver and call for help.

Currently the accident is under investigation.

The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.