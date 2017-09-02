Police investigate suspicious death after body found in roadway

Police in Lubbock are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male lying on the road in the area of 1340 65th Drive near the Garden Apartments. When they arrived they confirmed the man was dead.

A Person Crimes investigation was initiated and investigators arrived on scene to begin questioning nearby residents and possible witnesses.

Through initial information, police determined that the man was in an altercation with a group of people right before he died.

The scene remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.