Garza County reports decrease in available gas stations

The Garza County Sheriff's Office is advising people of a decreased amount of available gas in the area.

As of 9 a.m.Saturday there was only two places in the town to get gas, according to a Garza County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Those two places include the Allsup's on North Broadway and the town's Stripes.

Changes of the situation will be posted on that Facebook page as the day goes on.

Despite this situation the Office of the Texas Railroad Commission is advising people that because of Tropical Storm Harvey there has been a few logistical issues in getting gas to some parts of Texas and the coast. There is currently not a gas shortage, just difficulties in getting it to proper destinations.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.