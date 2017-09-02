Garza County reports decrease in available gas stations

A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.
White House still deciding who will get the $1 million Trump is pledging for Harvey relief.
An early morning rollover accident on Saturday has left one man dead.