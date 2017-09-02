Red Raiders roll in opener, 56-10

Nic Shimonek has waited a long 4 years for his chance to start at quarterback. Saturday he took advantage of his opportunity going 26-30 for 384 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders won their season opener over Eastern Washington 56-10.

Shimonek was the first 5th year Senior to start for the Red Raiders since Cody Hodges did in 2005.

Shimonek completed his first 14 passes and 23 of his first 24. His efficient play led to a 75 yard touchdown pass to Derrick Willies and a 68 yard strike to KeKe Coutee.

Texas Tech scored 21 points in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

The Red Raider defense stifled the Eagles offense. Willie Sykes returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 49-10.

The Red Raiders have now won 15 straight season openers.

Texas Tech enters a bye week and returns to action September 16th hosting Arizona State 7pm at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.