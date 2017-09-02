Man identified after found near Garden Apartment

49-year-old Anthony Domingo has been identified as the man who was found unresponsive at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Garden Apartments, located at 1340 65th St.

Investigators initially found the case suspicious because the severity of the man's injuries, according to an LPD news release. They launched a person crimes investigation and tried to gather information at the scene by talking to nearby residents and looking into the surroundings.

Initial findings concluded there was some type of altercation Domingo had with a large group before his death. There has yet to be released any other details on the investigation.

