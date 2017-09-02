Police identify Saturday rollover victim

The Lubbock Police Department has identified 21-year-old Danny Licero as the man who died after an early Saturday rollover.

The rollover happened at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near north Loop 289 and Clovis Highway when Licero was traveling east on the eastbound access road, according to an LPD news release. The initial investigation shows he lost control of his vehicle while he was traveling around the curve.

When officers arrived on scene they found Licero with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details relating to the crash have been released.

