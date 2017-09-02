Man evades arrest in Cochran County, shot, taken to hospital

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a law enforcement official after evading arrest from the Cochran County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at around 12:30 Saturday on Highway 114, west of Morton, according to a news release from the CCSO. Officers were initially called to the scene at noon responding to a call of service, it was there the suspect pointed a rifle at the Sheriff's Deputy.

The suspect then got in his pickup truck and traveled west on on 114, then turned south on Farm to Market Road 595. A Department of Public Safety trooper intervened in the situation and shot the suspect.

The man was taken to a local hospital and there has been no update on his condition.

Upon further investigation officials found a handgun, two rifles and a large amount of ammunition in the vehicle.

At this time there are no further details regarding the incident. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

