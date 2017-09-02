Fire department puts out house fire

The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a house fire before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Farm to Market road 1294 and Ash Avenue.

When officials arrived on the scene they found a boat that was parked under a carport that was engulfed in flames, according to an LFR Facebook post. Units were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Most of the damaged sustained was contained to the exterior of the structure, and a car parked in front of the boat suffered heavy damage as well. There is no word yet as to if there were any people displaced by the situation.

The Fire Marshall's Office is now investigating the situation.

