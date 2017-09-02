Fire officials responding to structure fire in northern part of - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire officials responding to structure fire in northern part of Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Eli Fierro
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently responding to a structure fire at Farm to Market road 1294 and north Ash Avenue. 

The call came in a bit before 8 p.m. on Saturday. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew responding to the incident and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

