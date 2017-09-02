Car runs into home near Vicksburg Avenue - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Car runs into home near Vicksburg Avenue

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Eli Fierro
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A car ran into a home after 7 p.m.Saturday at 98th Street and Vicksburg Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at the scene nor were there any details about the driver or if the family living there will be displaced.

