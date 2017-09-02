Car runs into home near Vicksburg Avenue

North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
Justice Department says in a legal filing that it has no information about wiretaps President Donald Trump once claimed had been made of his Trump Tower in New York.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently responding to a structure fire at 1294 north Ash Avenue.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.
