Red Raider defense shows up for season opener

For the first time since 2013, the Texas Tech defense held an opposing offense to just 10-points.

The last time was against Texas State, when Tech won 33-7. This was a major step in the right direction for a defense, that finished last in total defense last season.

In Eastern Washington, the Red Raider defense faced on of the most potent offenses in the FCS.

Texas Tech held the Eagles offense to 301 total yards, forced three turnovers and six punts.

This is a promising start for the Red Raider defense, but the rest of non-conference play will tell more about the Texas Tech defense.

“I thought our defense played really hard, that is a good offensive football team,” Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They have scored on every team that they have played. So, I thought they played really hard, forced a couple turnovers and got a stop on fourth down. So, that stood out more than anything, was their overall effort.”

