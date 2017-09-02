Wayland Baptist falls in season opener

The Wayland Baptist Pioneers hit a speed bump this afternoon, falling to Louisiana College 59-20 in the season opener.

Parsley lead the Pioneers in passing where he went (29-51) for 343 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

De’Sean Johnson lead the Pioneers on the ground with 31 yards and one touchdown, on 12 carries.

The Pioneers will be back in action next Saturday, when they hit the road to take on Austin College.

