Man in hospital after Sunday morning motorcycle crash near Brownfield

An unnamed 26-year-old New Mexico man is in the Brownfield Regional Medical Center after a crash near Brownfield.

Near midnight on Sunday morning authorities had to shut the highway down after the man's motorcycle crashed into another car, according to the Brownfield News. The motorcycle driver was taken to Brownfield's hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital by family for observation. At the moment those are all the shareable details about the crash.

