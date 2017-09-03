Man in hospital after Sunday morning motorcycle crash near Brownfield

The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the apparent mistreatment of a dog. Now, Lubbock police are involved.
