I Beat Pete: Cowboy Football Toss

Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week I accepted a challenge from the National Cowboy Symposium for a cowboy football toss.

Trying to roll or throw footballs to land inside of a rope ring. The shape of a football makes it unpredictable when it bounces making this a tough challenge.

The National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration is Sept. 8 through Sept.10 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This event celebrates western heritage and cowboy culture. There will be entertainers, poetry, storytelling, a horse-themed parade, horse-handling demonstrations, a Chuck Wagon Cookoff, shopping and more.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

    For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.

