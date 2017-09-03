I Beat Pete: Cowboy Football Toss

For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.
The Texas Tech soccer team played in front of the home crowd for the first time this season and put on a show for the Lubbock faithful, racking up a 4-0 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday night.
This week I accepted a challenge from the National Cowboy Symposium for a cowboy football toss.
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
The Wayland Baptist Pioneers hit a speed bump this afternoon, falling to Louisiana College 59-20 in the season opener.
