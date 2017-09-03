1 wanted, 1 arrested in connection to Saturday murder

For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.
?
For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.
?
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.
After Anthony Domingo was found dead near the Garden Apartments on Saturday morning the Lubbock Police Department's investigation led them to two suspects.
After Anthony Domingo was found dead near the Garden Apartments on Saturday morning the Lubbock Police Department's investigation led them to two suspects.