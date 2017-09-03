1 wanted, 1 arrested in connection to Saturday murder

After Anthony Domingo was found dead near the Garden Apartments on Saturday morning the Lubbock Police Department's investigation led them to two suspects.

One man, 44-year-old Dwayne Weston, has been arrested on a robbery charge that is related to the case, according to an LPD news release. Another man, 46-year-old Tracy Ware is still currently wanted for murder.

It was on Sunday night that police were able to gather enough evidence to get a warrant out for both of the men's arrests. Weston, however, has already been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where his warrant will be served to him.

Ware's whereabouts are still unknown and police are asking the public's help in finding him. Anyone with information related to Ware are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

