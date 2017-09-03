End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock High Westerners

For the first time since 2000, the Lubbock High Westerners started the season 1-0 and the got the win in comeback fashion.

There were multiple times in the game that Lubbock high had to come from behind, and in the end they won the game against Seminole in overtime by a final of 20-17.

The Westerners will be back in action on Friday, when they play the Andrews Mustangs.

