At'l Do Corn Maize reveals this year's design

At'l Do Farms released the design for the 2017 Corn Maize.

The maze will be open Tuesdays through Fridays beginning Saturday, September 16, 2017.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, they will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Normal business hours at the maze are Tuesday through Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The At'l Do Farms Corn MAiZE is located 3/4 of a mile west of Frankford Ave (FM 2528) on FM 1294.

GPS address: 6323 FM 1294 Lubbock 79415 (you must enter the zip!)

From 4th Street and Frankford: Drive 7 miles north on Frankford (FM 2528) to FM 1294. Turn left on FM 1294 and go 3/4 of a mile.

From I-27: Take the Shallowater exit. Drive 6.5 miles west on FM 1294.

From Shallowater: Drive 2 miles east on FM 1294.

Admission into the maze is $10 per person (4 and under are free). The admission includes the maze or fairy tale trail, a hayride to the pumpkin patch before sunset, a hayride to pumpkin hollow after sunset, cow train, corn cannon (three shots), and the barnyard.

They will be open Halloween night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The last ticket sold will be at 9 p.m.

