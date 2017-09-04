Eating pizza or Mexican food could help Harvey victims

North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.
At Fight for 15 rallies in cities including Boston and Chicago, some held signs and others held megaphones to make their case for a $15 minimum wage, as well as union rights.
