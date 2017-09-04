Eating pizza or Mexican food could help Harvey victims

Cantina Laredo and West Crust Pizza are donating their proceeds to Harvey victims.

"We would encourage anyone who is interested in coming out and having a great meal to join us all day on Monday, September 4th and Tuesday, September 5th at Cantina Laredo or either of our West Crust Pizza locations and 100% of the proceeds from Monday and Tuesday will be going to the hurricane relief efforts," said Chanda Allen.

Co-owner Chanda Allen says they want help in a way they know how.

"Like everyone else our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected in South Texas with the floods. We want to do our part, however, we can, and for us, that is providing food," said Allen.

All of the proceeds are going to the greater Houston area Red Cross.

Dine in or to-go every penny will be donated.

"We are excited because this is not 100% of profits this is proceeds so if you bring in your family and you order a $20 pizza, $20 will go to the Red Cross, or if you come to Cantina Laredo and you spend $100 in food and drinks and fajitas, $100 will go to the Red Cross," said Allen.

Allen says she hopes they are packed at both locations all day both days.

"We've never done 100% of proceeds but we know there is a greater need than we've ever seen as long as our generations been here in Texas and so we really want to reach out and do our part. Cook some great food and ask everyone to spend some money and it goes to straight to the Red Cross," said Allen.