Red Raiders look to keep running the football

When you think of the Texas Tech offense, traditionally you would think of the Air-Raid offense.

What if I told you on Saturday Texas Tech ran the ball more than they passed.

It was only a five-play difference (40 rushes compared to 35 passes) but still shows Texas Tech is trying to run the ball more and show that they are the more physical team.

Desmond Nisby lead the way for the Red Raiders on Saturday with 57 yards on six attempts.

Followed by senior running back Justin Stockton, he had 51 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts.

With two other running backs in the equation (Demarcus Felton and Tre King), Coach Kingsbury has a plethora of different running backs that all seem to complement each other.

With that in mind, don’t look for Texas Tech to slow down the running game anytime soon.

"Ideally that’s what we want to do, we want to be 50-50 and last year we were way heavy on the passing," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Obviously, we couldn’t run the ball, and we relied way too much on Patrick (Mahomes) to get it done. So, this year there is a heavy emphasis on trying to be better at running the football. As long as we can do that, we will run it as much as we will throw it."

