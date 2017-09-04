Pacific Northwest smoke could affect South Plains tonight and Tu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pacific Northwest smoke could affect South Plains tonight and Tuesday

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Smoke visible on KCBD First Alert TowerCam Monday evening Smoke visible on KCBD First Alert TowerCam Monday evening
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The last few days have been hazy across the South Plains.  

Smoke from wildfires across the Western United States is the culprit.

We managed to see less smoke from the wildfires across the Pacific Northwest and Montana region Labor Day, but smoke is starting to move across the area from the west Monday evening.

Smoke is expected to increase tonight and Tuesday as a cold front tracks across the region.  

Those who suffer from respiratory illness or asthma may notice this increase in smoke.  

Other symptoms from wildfire smoke include watery/itchy/burning eyes and headaches/sore throats.

These affects are common with smoky conditions like we have seen in recent days.

We may see that again tonight and Tuesday.  

Copyright 2017 KCBD.  All Rights Reserved.

