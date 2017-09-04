Texas Tech Volleyball sweeps Abilene Christian

The Texas Tech Volleyball team opened their 2017 home slate tonight with a dominating win over Abilene Christian.

The Red Raiders took the first set (25-12), second set (25-20), and third set (25-20).

Texas Tech had 52 kills in the match, compared to Abilene Christian’s 27.

Tech also had 61 digs compared to ACU’s 36.

Up next for the team, Texas Tech will host the Red Raider Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The Classic will feature Lamar, UC Riverside and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Red Raiders will play Lamar and UC Riverside on Friday, before playing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.