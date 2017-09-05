One seriously injured in motorcycle crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

One seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured one person Monday night.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of North Frankford Ave. and Princeton St. around 11 p.m.

The motorcyclist was seriously in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

