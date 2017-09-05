Lubbock Police host event for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement

The Lubbock Police Department is sponsoring a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21.

As a member of the Explorer Post, members will learn penal code, traffic law, code of criminal procedure, traffic direction, crime scene search, hostage negotiation and interview techniques.

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches, robbery in progress, and many others. As an LPD Explorer, you will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, September 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Aztlan Park (1st Street and Ave. K). After the initial meeting, meetings are held every Tuesday evening at the Lubbock Police Department (916 Texas Ave) throughout the school year from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

For more information regarding the Lubbock Police Department Explorers Post, please contact us by email at explorers@mylubbock.us or by phone at 806-775-2821.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.