Lubbock Police host event for young adults interested in a caree - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Police host event for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lubbock Police Department) (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department is sponsoring a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21.

As a member of the Explorer Post, members will learn penal code, traffic law, code of criminal procedure, traffic direction, crime scene search, hostage negotiation and interview techniques.

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches, robbery in progress, and many others. As an LPD Explorer, you will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, September 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Aztlan Park (1st Street and Ave. K). After the initial meeting, meetings are held every Tuesday evening at the Lubbock Police Department (916 Texas Ave) throughout the school year from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

For more information regarding the Lubbock Police Department Explorers Post, please contact us by email at explorers@mylubbock.us or by phone at 806-775-2821.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

    Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 07:44:35 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:45:29 GMT

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

  • The Latest: Trump claims 'great love' for young immigrants

    The Latest: Trump claims 'great love' for young immigrants

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 12:44:41 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:46:24 GMT

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

  • Record-breaking Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean

    Record-breaking Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-09-05 04:14:26 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:45:40 GMT

    Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

    Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

    •   
Powered by Frankly