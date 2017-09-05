Clovis Police investigating homicide of 30-year-old man - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Clovis Police investigating homicide of 30-year-old man

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) -

Officers with the Clovis Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened just before 2 o'clock this morning.

Officers responded to the Clovis Apartments on Martin Luther King Blvd. after a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old David McDonald was shot in the right shoulder.

Officials say McDonald was not responding to life-saving measures and died around 3:30 a.m.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes unit was activated and is investigating the homicide.

