Red Raiders team up with Ronald McDonald House for Quarterback S.A.C.K.

Provided by Ronald McDonald House

WHO: Texas Tech Football and Ronald McDonald House Charities

WHAT: 2017 Quarterback S.A.C.K.

WHEN: Throughout this Texas Tech Football Season

DETAILS: For the 16th season, Texas Tech Football and Ronald McDonald House Charities are again partnering for the Quarterback S.A.C.K. promotion to raise money and awareness in supporting critically ill children.

Fans are asked to log on to PledgeSackWin.com to pledge for Quarterback S.A.C.K.

Then, each time the Red Raiders sack an opposing quarterback this season, their generous pledges will help sick or injured children and their families. Pledges may be for as little as one dollar.

"Get in the Game this season and support our cause of Keeping Families Close for the families served here at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest! S.A.C.K. stands for Support And Comfort Kids and the money raised stays local and goes directly into our programs", said Dina Jeffries, President & CEO. "What a fun way to get involved and support families and children in need", she added.

Keeping families close during their child's serious illness or injury.

RMHC is a non-profit charity whose programs serve 68 counties of

West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

Contributions stay local and continue to support families of our area.

Over 80% of our income is generated by donations.

No family is ever turned away for inability to pay and may stay for as long as it takes for their child to heal.

For more information please visit: www.RMHCsouthwest.com