Clovis Community College closed after bomb threat

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
CLOVIS, TX (KCBD) -

The Clovis Community College closed around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a bomb threat, according to officials at the campus.

The post on social media told students and staff to not report to campus until further notice. However, officials with the school now say the campus will resume normal operation at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

At this time, there is no word on if anything was found during the investigation.

