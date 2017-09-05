Consider This: Tell council to put police before their palace

The Lubbock City Council is poised to spend $64 million borrowed dollars to put themselves in an Ivory Tower that is two times over budget before it starts.

It's a move that most agree is unnecessary. We don't need a new city hall, much less a $64 million dollar one, but council members tell us the bonds sold by the previous council must be spent.

On the other hand, many agree we need a new police station...even if the $60 million dollar price tag is questionable.

So, we have $64 million in bonds to spend, and a $60 million dollar need for public safety.

How hard is this?

Consider this...let's put first things first! Tell the city council to put police before their palace!

Before they put themselves and the rest of city hall in their Ivory Tower, let the council take care of the Lubbock Police Department before themselves.

If you have $60 million dollars in public safety needs and that much money already borrowed, it makes sense to go to work addressing the most important job of local government: keeping the citizens safe.

Once you do that, you'll have plenty of time to send the Citizens Tower project to the voters and let them decide if they want to borrow another $60 million dollars for an unnecessary city hall.

What do you think? Let your council member know.

Mayor Dan Pope - dpope@mylubbock.us

District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis - JChadis@mylubbock.us

District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris - SPattersonHarris@mylubbock.us

District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith - JGriffith@mylubbock.us

District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale - SMassengale@mylubbock.us

District 5 Councilwoman Karen Gibson - KGibson@mylubbock.us

District 6 Councilwoman & Mayor Pro tem Latrelle Joy - LJoy@mylubbock.us

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.